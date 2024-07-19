KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in KBR by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

