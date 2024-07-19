KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

KB Home stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,290. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

