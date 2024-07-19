JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $209.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.