JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $495.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $35.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $456.81. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

