JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.11.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $406.54. 519,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,836. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

