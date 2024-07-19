JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $130.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.74.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $189.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

