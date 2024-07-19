Joyce J. Mason Sells 7,570 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT remained flat at $37.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,659. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $942.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%.

IDT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDT by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDT by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 145,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

