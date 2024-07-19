Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,964,000 after acquiring an additional 483,115 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

JNJ traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.29. 3,642,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $371.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

