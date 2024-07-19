Jito Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.28 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jito has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $279.90 million and approximately $41.28 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,625,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.42509875 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $47,749,243.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

