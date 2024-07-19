Jeffrey Flug Sells 152 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $13,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $12,959.52.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 534,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,492. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.