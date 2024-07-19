JBR Co Financial Management Inc Takes $479,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $108.37.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

