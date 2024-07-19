JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 7,021 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 291.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 over the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 163,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

