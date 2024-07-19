James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,349.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,349 ($17.49) and last traded at GBX 1,349 ($17.49), with a volume of 6058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,325 ($17.18).

James Latham Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,250.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £275.18 million, a PE ratio of 941.38 and a beta of 0.74.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.92) dividend. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. James Latham’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

James Latham Company Profile

In other James Latham news, insider Andrew George Wright sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($15.04), for a total transaction of £100,769.20 ($130,682.40). Corporate insiders own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

