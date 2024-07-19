iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2,686.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 383.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at $318,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.