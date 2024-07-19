iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,951 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 6.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.90% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $55,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 321,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,211. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

