iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.5% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.75. 193,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

