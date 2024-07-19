iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,416. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

