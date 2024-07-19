iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 72,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.36. 2,187,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,948. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

