iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,838 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,222,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. 414,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

