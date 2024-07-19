iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $555.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,525. The firm has a market cap of $479.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.11 and a 200-day moving average of $517.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.