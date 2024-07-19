iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.92 and last traded at C$27.90. 67,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 201,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.79.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.53.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

