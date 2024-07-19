Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 5,318,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,044,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Iris Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

