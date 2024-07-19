Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iradimed

Iradimed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $45.58 on Friday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $577.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 880.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $2,213,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 340,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.