IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $224.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.