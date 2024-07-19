IOTA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.93 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $585.40 million and $6.93 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001273 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

