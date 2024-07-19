iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.69), with a volume of 12614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.66).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOM. Numis Securities upgraded iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £145.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,191.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

