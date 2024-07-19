Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tempus AI (TEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Tempus AI is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,388. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $45.11.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

