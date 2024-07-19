Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSCE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,064. The company has a market cap of $175.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

