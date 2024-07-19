Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,036,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 304,615 shares.The stock last traded at $105.64 and had previously closed at $106.49.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

