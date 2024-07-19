Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS:IMSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.37. 15 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
