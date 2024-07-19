Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.