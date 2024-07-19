Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,097.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $1.09 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

