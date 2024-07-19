Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $544,508.76.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,836. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PD

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.