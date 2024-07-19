Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $910,086.80 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

