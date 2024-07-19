Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,930.56 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,879.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,669.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

