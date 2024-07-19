Insider Selling: Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.07), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($284,269.23).
Shares of LON:AHT traded down GBX 141.44 ($1.83) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,284.56 ($68.53). 586,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,591. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($57.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($80.15). The company has a market cap of £23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,864.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,511.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,435.59.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,749.14%.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
