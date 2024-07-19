Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $136,057.70 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

