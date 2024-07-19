Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,371,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,667.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

