Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS KJUL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

