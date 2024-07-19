Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Down 6.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.93. 181,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 657,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Innodata in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.72 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

