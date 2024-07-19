Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $208,235.41 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $5,739,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.