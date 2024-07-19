Immutep Limited Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Immutep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immutep’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Immutep’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $1.94 on Friday. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immutep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

