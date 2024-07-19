IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

IDA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. 404,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,675. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

