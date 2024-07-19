Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.87. 47,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 307,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ichor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

