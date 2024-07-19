HSBC Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBLY. Citigroup cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

