HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

