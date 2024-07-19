High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Shares Up 1.9%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

