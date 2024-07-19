High Ground Investment Management LLP Buys 19,128 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

High Ground Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 11.2% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,055,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,918,696,141.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,055,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,918,696,141.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,337,478 shares of company stock valued at $901,206,222. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

