HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

KALV opened at $14.20 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

