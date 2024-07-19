HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

